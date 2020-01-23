No Time To Die: Rami Malek REVEALS Phoebe Waller Bridge had a huge impact on his character

Rami Malek, who will next be seen as the Bond villain alongside Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, revealed in an interview that Bond 25's co-writer and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a huge impact on what he was doing in the film. Read below to know more about what Rami had to share on the same.

Daniel Craig is back as James Bond, one last time for the 25th installment of the beloved spy-genre franchise titled No Time To Die. Along with Daniel, we'll also be seeing Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas as well as Oscar-winning actor Rami Malik play pivotal roles in Bond 25. Speaking of Rami, the 38-year-old actor will essay the Bond villain and already seems to be the frontrunner to steal the show, thanks to his charismatic presence in No Time To Die's trailer.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Malek got candid about his character Safin and the mystery surrounding the eccentric villain. The Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) star made sure to give due credit to Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the way Safin shaped up to be in the film. Phoebe was amongst the co-writers of No Time To Die, along with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Rami shared with EW, "She [Phoebe] had quite an impact on what I was doing. I’d have long phone conversations with her, giving her context as to what we were essentially looking for in the scenes, and she would turn things over incredibly quickly."

"We know her as a very witty and funny writer, but she’s got a knack for drama and tension as well," Malek gushed about Waller-Bridge.

No Time To Die is slated to release in India on April 3, 2020.

