No Time To Die: Rami Malek teases spoilers about his Bond villain; Gushes about James Bond star Daniel Craig

Rami Malek will soon be seen in No Time To Die, essaying the role of a Bond villain. The Oscar-winning actor teases his role in the Daniel Craig movie Bond movie.

No Time To Die releases in a few months and fans of the Bond series were recently treated to a jaw-dropping trailer. While Bond fans loved every moment of Daniel Craig in the No Time To Die trailer, they were left with jaws dropping when Rami Malek appeared on the screen. The Oscar-winning actor sported a scarred face in the trailer and promises to put up a fight worth remembering in the Bond 25 movie. While the makers have been tight-lipped about his role, Malek recently teased his role in the Bond movie.

Malek recently walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020 where he spilled the beans on his role in No Time To Die. Speaking with E! News, Malek revealed that his character is "unique" and "complex." He told E! red carpet host Ryan Seacrest, "Daniel (Craig) calls him misunderstood. But I had the most extraordinary time going head-to-head with that man."

Gushing about Craig, Malek added that there were times when Craig would leave him speechless with his performance. "He is a consummate professional. What is really special about that is you see these movies and I love the Bond films. On day one, going out on stage, on set in front of the lens, well, to everybody else, I actually got a Broadway version sitting in the front seat watching Bond do it first hand and there is something that it took a second to step back and go, 'What's my first line again?'" he told the international outlet.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga and stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright. The movie also sees Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Billy Magnussen debuting into the Bond franchise.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: No Time To Die: Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch meet in new James Bond movie pic; Intriguing SPOILER revealed

Read More