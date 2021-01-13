No Time To Die released date changed again? Daniel Craig's James Bond film likely to be delayed to Fall 2021

No Time To Die was scheduled to release over the Easter weekend this year. However, it is now reported that the James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig might be pushed to Fall 2021.

No Time To Die was among the many movies impacted due to the COVID-19 crisis. The movie was on the verge of release when the novel virus hit several countries last year and forced the makers to delay the release. The James Bond movie was scheduled to release this Easter. However, a new update has hinted that Daniel Craig's final outing as the 007 agent might be delayed further. Deadline reports that the Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial could delay from Easter to Fall 2021.

Citing the Dutch site BN DeStem, where Dutch exhibitor Carlo Lambregts heard No Time to Die was being pushed to November, Deadline reported that their sources have also confirmed that the movie is bound to release in autumn now. There is no release date set as yet. MGM, which handles the domestics of No Time To Die, offered to sell the movie to online streamers with a massive price tag of $600 million. However, none of the platforms was ready to sign a paycheque even half of the amount, the international publication notes.

No Time To Die sees Craig steps into the 007 suit for the fifth time. The actor appeared in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre previously. While Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Jeffrey Wright while Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen are some of the new faces appearing in the franchise.

Credits :Deadline

