No Time to Die RELEASES new teaser; Daniel Craig’s last stint as James Bond gets October release date

After several delays, Daniel Craig’s last film as Bond is finally releasing! James Bond’s latest installation, No Time to Die just dropped a new teaser! Giving a sneak peek into the action-packed thriller led by Craig, the clip also revealed the release date of the highly anticipated project. After being delayed over two years, due to the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis, the film is set to arrive in theatres this October.

By no surprise, the trailer packs snippets of the well-dressed British agent getting in and out of trouble while he’s on the majesty’s secret service. The quick, thirty-second slip released by Universal gives fans a quick-view of the landmark 25th James Bond film and Craig’s last stint as 007. From fight scenes to car chases and flying planes, the teaser has every bit of action fans were yearning for!

Apart from Daniel Craig, the film features stars like Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Léa Seydoux, who are reprising their role in the franchise. While new faces include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, who play the film’s appropriately poised villain.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who wrote the film’s screenplay alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It is produced by Craig, Chris Brigham, Andrew Noakes, and David Pope, marking the first Bond film released by Universal Pictures after its acquisition of the franchise’s international distribution rights in 2015. The film’s title song, performed by singer Billie Eilish, won a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Also Read: Daniel Craig REVEALS what urged him to play James Bond a final time: There might be a story we need to finish