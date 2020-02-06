No Time To Die shelled out a BOMB for the Super Bowl TV spot; Find Out

A new No Time To Die TV spot was released during the Super Bowl over the weekend. A report has revealed MGM shelled out a huge amount on it.

Over the weekend, several new trailers were released during the Super Bowl. From a new Black Widow TV spot to a look at Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier made the headlines over the weekend. Daniel Craig's No Time To Die was among the many trailers released. The new TV spot gave a new look at the James Bond movie. While the tease excited Bond fans, a new report has revealed that No Time To Die paid a huge amount for the TV spot during the game.

As per a Variety report, MGM spent around $5.69 million on the 30-second spot for No Time to Die. The amount is merely a few bucks more than Universal. The production house wrote a cheque of $5.5 million each for Fast and Furious 9 and Minions: The Rise of Gru. This was followed by Disney that shelled out $5.3 million apiece for Mulan and Black Widow.

Clearly, money isn't an issue for MGM who has spent $250 million on the making of No Time To Die. The movie has been shot in various locations including Italy, Jamaica, Norway and London to name a few. The teasers and trailers have teased the picturesque locations.

While Daniel Craig will step out for his final run as the 007 agent, Academy Award-winner Rami Malek will be making his debut in the James Bond franchise with No Time To Die. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga, speaking with Total Film, explained that Malik's Japanese aesthetics is a blend of his tastes and cultural influences. Fukunaga said, “We came up with a mythology about where he’s based, and how there can be a mix of cultural influences there.”

No Time to Die releases on April 8. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

