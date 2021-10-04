No Time To Die, Spectre, Skyfall: Which James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig is your favourite of all time?

Daniel Craig's one last hurrah as James Bond in No Time To Die has been deemed as a "satisfying" ending to the suave, talented star's brilliant act by fans and critics alike. Daniel's successful journey playing the flamboyant British spy first began in the 2006 Bond movie, Casino Royale, which was directed by Martin Campbell. Taking over from Pierce Brosnan, it was Craig's reinvention of the famous cinematic character that led to the revival of the James Bond franchise.

We then have the 2008 film Quantum of Solace, directed by Marc Forster, which sees Bond seeking revenge for the death of his love, Vesper Lynd. Post this, after a bit of a break, Daniel's third movie as Bond was Skyfall. The Sam Mendes directorial became the seventh highest-grossing film (currently at No. 28) and is the only James Bond movie to cross the USD 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office (highest-grosser of the franchise). The 2015 movie, Spectre, which was also directed by Mendes, took home an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for its croon-worthy theme song, Writing's on the Wall by Sam Smith.

Finally, we have Daniel's swan song as James Bond with No Time To Die, which released in India on September 30 (Maharashtra release is set for October 22!). Unsurprisingly, the Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial delivers on bidding a fond farewell to Daniel Craig, who arguably is, the greatest James Bond of all time. It will be interesting to see who ends up taking over Daniel, as the new James Bond, because it will be an excruciatingly tough act to follow.

This begs the question James Bond aficionados; Which is your all-time favourite James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular Bond film, what you thought of No Time To Die and if you feel Daniel is the best James Bond of all time in the comments section below.

