No Time To Die spoiler LEAKED: Daniel Craig’s James Bond discovers a huge secret & it changes Bond 25 forever

A new No Time To Die leak may have just changed the way we have been looking at Daniel Craig's final James Bond outing.

No Time To Die might have found itself in a spot after a huge spoiler from the James Bond movie has been leaked. Daniel Craig's final outing as the 007 agent, which has had its share of worries and controversies, was finally going to reach its finish line this April. However, the Coronavirus outbreak forced the makers to postpone the release of Bond 25. While the makers have managed to keep the film under tight wraps, it seems like a huge plot twist has been leaked.

Obviously: SPOILERS AHEAD:

As reported by The Guardian, a few call sheets from the movie have been leaked on eBay and are on sale for users. According to those call sheets, Daniel's James Bond "discovers" a life-altering revelation. Apparently, James Bond will learn he has a daughter. Yes, she is named Mathilde and apparently features in the movie. She shot a scene in Italy last year. It isn't a secret that he is a ladies man! But who is the mother?

The film is set five years from the events of Spectre. It has also been revealed that Bond is in retirement with Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann. Could she be the mother? But hold on! The leak says he "discovers" the twist. Which means, either Madeleine hid her pregnancy and never let Bond know about it, or is there another twist awaiting the spy?

To top it off, it also gives a new meaning to the title! No Time To Die could mean the spy doesn't have the time to die because he has a daughter now and truly wants to settle down in his blissful retirement life? We are having a headache trying to decode this.

We'll have to wait for the movie to release in November to know. But what do you think are the possibilities? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

