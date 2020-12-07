No Time To Die star Ana de Armas moves in with Ben Affleck after putting her California home on the market

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have taken a step forward in their relationship. The No Time To Die star and Batman actor have moved in together.

It has been over eight months since Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck confirmed their relationship. For the unversed, Armas shared a picture with Affleck as she celebrated her 32nd birthday. The couple, who met on the sets of their upcoming movie Deep Water, spent the summer lockdown together. Now, it has been reported that the duo has taken another step forward into their relationship by moving in together. According to People Magazine, the couple has moved in together into Affleck's LA home.

The publication also reports that the No Time To Die actress has put her Venice, California, home on the market. According to The Sun, the Argo actor's home is the ultimate "dad pad" with playhouse, outdoor swimming pool, slides, pro ping pong table and gourmet picnic area in place. The actor purchased the mansion for a price tag below USD 20 million in April 2018. That's six months before his separation from Jennifer Garner was officially came through. The plush 13,453 sq ft Pacific Palisades property features seven bedrooms, a pool, a gym and a screening room.

A friend of the Batman star assured that their "relationship continues to be strong" while talking to People. The news about the lovebirds move also comes on the heels of the news that the duo spent Thanksgiving with Affleck's three children. The couple was spotted shopping a day before Thanksgiving. Ahead of the holiday, the duo was off to reshoot a few scenes for Deep Water.

