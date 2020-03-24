No Time To Die star Ana de Armas is supportive of Ben Affleck's sobriety amidst 'fun, exciting' relationship

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who were linked together this month, are in a fun and exciting relationship with the No Time To Die star being extremely supportive of her Deep Water co-star's sobriety. Read below for more details on Ben and Ana's blossoming romance.

March 2020 saw the budding romance between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who met and fell in love on the sets of their movie, Deep Water. It's only been a few weeks but the couple has been spotted various times, which includes a romantic vacation in Cuba. Their relationship is brand new and according to Entertainment Tonight, the couple is finding it fun and exciting to be together. Ben and Ana are enjoying each other's company to the fullest and it shows in their recent photos together.

In recent times, while promoting his film, The Way Back, Affleck has been extremely open about his sobriety. Even in the movie itself, the 47-year-old actor is playing a basketball coach who is struggling with alcohol addiction. Armas has been extremely supportive of her boyfriend and the struggles he is facing. "Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he's going through. Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it's been fun and exciting for both," the source revealed to ET.

Meanwhile, Ben was all praises for his 31-year-old girlfriend's acting skills in a recent interview with Vogue Spain saying, "Her character (in Deep Water) is the engine of the story and requires her to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy."

"Not only does she know how to do it with ease, she also manages to surprise you in every shot. Her talent is infinite, Affleck added.

