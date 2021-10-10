No Time To Die star Daniel Craig makes MASSIVE donation to prevent suicide

No Time To Die star Daniel Craig recently made a huge donation for a very worthwhile cause. Showing support to a charity founded by three fathers whose daughters took their own lives, the former James Bond made a donation of £10,000 (approximately USD 17,000).

According to The Guardian, the charity is founded by Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen — collectively known as Three Men Walking — they founded this in the memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily in order to raise money for Papyrus, a British charity organization devoted to suicide prevention. “We found out about it yesterday morning, as Mike and Tim were travelling up to Cumbria — we were WhatsApping each other in a state of surprise. By the time they’d arrived, we’d got a note saying Daniel Craig was happy to have his name attached to it, which was just fantastic — it’s a very generous donation, but to actually have the person who’s the single most famous actor in the world at the moment being happy to help was just brilliant,” Airey told the publication.

Craig’s donation has been substantial to get the 3 dads’ message out there! “The critical thing is to get people talking about suicide prevention and introducing them to Papyrus, because they are an organization that can help young people equip themselves to deal with the darkest times in our lives. And so by more people knowing about Papyrus, we will save lives,” he further explained.

