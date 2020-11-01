No Time To Die star Daniel Craig remembers James Bond actor Sean Connery: He defined an era and a style

No Time To Die star Daniel Craig joined the Bond fandom in remembering the OG James Bond actor Sean Connery who passed away in his sleep. He was 90.

The weekend began on a heartbreaking note of Sean Connery's passing away. The international actor was the first star to don the suit and step on the big screen as James Bond. The actor was 90. As per multiple reports, Connery passed away overnight, in his sleep. The actor is believed to be unwell for some time. Following the news of his demise, several stars took to social media platforms to remember the late actor. Current James Bond actor Daniel Craig issued a statement reacting to Connery's sudden demise.

As reported by Variety, the No Time To Die star said that the actor defined an era and a style. The actor helped create a "modern blockbuster" via his James Bond movies and added that the late actor will influence actors in the years to come. "Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come," his statement read. Craig added that his thoughts are with the late actor's family and prayed that wherever Connery was, there was a golf course around.

Meanwhile, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli took to Twitter to pay their condolences. Sharing their statement via the official Twitter handle, the producer duo said they were "devastated" to learn to news of Connery's passing. "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words "The name’s Bond... James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent," they said.

The duo said that Connery was "undoubtedly largely responsible" for the success of the franchise and they will be "forever grateful to him."

