No Time to Die star Naomie Harris says THIS actor should take on James Bond's role after Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig is all set to bid adieu to his James Bond role with No Time To Die and all everyone is wondering about is, who will take on the 007 role after him. In a recent interview, Craig's co-star Naomie Harris revealed her pick for the role as she showed her support for Tom Hardy. Harris went on to say that Hardy would make an "amazing" Bond.

There have been several names in the mix for who could become the next 007 agent and while people have been betting on it, the producers recently mentioned that the announcement for the same will not happen until next year. Even as fans eagerly wait to see who replaces Craig, the actor's co-star Naomie Harris who essays the role of Miss Moneypenny in the films spoke to ITV's Lorraine about whom she would like to see as the next James Bond.

Giving a straightforward answer, Harris maintained that she's all for Tom Hardy to be cast as the British agent. Admiring his talents, Naomie told Lorraine, "I think what he [Tom Hardy]does is so special and technically difficult. He would make a great Bond but they always pic someone we don't expect and is up and coming." Harris also stated that while she hasn't worked with Hardy, she is impressed by his talent and even added that he would be an "amazing" Bond.

Adding on about how the producers may pick someone whose name may not have popped in reports before, Harris told the ITV hosts, "I reckon it will be someone totally unexpected and their name isn't even in the mix. But I do think Tom would be amazing and if I could pick I would choose Tom."

Apart from Tom Hardy, other actors such as Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page, Luke Evans, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill have also been named among top contenders.

