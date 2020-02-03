No Time To Die Super Bowl 2020 Trailer: Bond 25 is going to 'change everything'; Rami Malek thrills yet again

No Time To Die marks the 25th Bond film and will be the last time we see Daniel Craig as James Bond. A new Game Day Spot at Super Bowl 2020 for Bond 25 was recently released and promised to 'change everything'. Check out the new trailer of No Time To Die below.

One of the exciting 2020 Hollywood movies lineups is No Time To Die, which marks the 'one last time' we will see Daniel Craig as James Bond. Along with Daniel, we will also see new entrants into the Bond franchise with Rami Malek as the Bond villain Safin along with Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas. As per the official synopsis of No Time To Die, Bond, who had left active service and is stationed in Jamaica is pulled back up for duty when he gets a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist. However, the rescue mission turns out to be a treacherous move!

Now, getting fans more amped up, a new Game Day Spot for No Time To Die was unveiled during Super Bowl 2020 and the trailer made a bold promise of how Bond 25 will 'change everything' for the franchise! We get to see James Bond, in action, using his Aston Martin as a weapon, flying a fighter jet with Nomi (Lashana Lynch) and performing death-defying stunts. However, his big obstacle is Safin, who manages to surprise the British spy at a moment's notice and steals the show in the process. It's the look of nervousness in Bond's face towards the end of the trailer that truly tells us why Bond 25 will indeed change everything.

Just eight weeks to go… #NoTimeToDie, the 25th James Bond adventure, opens on April 2 in the UK. pic.twitter.com/FxIS0yPM4V — James Bond (@007) February 2, 2020

Check out the No Time To Die Game Day Spot below:

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die is slated to release on April 3, 2020.

