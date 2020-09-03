No Time To Die Trailer 2: Daniel Craig promises exhilarating farewell; New deets of James Bond baddie revealed

A new No Time To Die trailer starring Daniel Craig as James Bond and Rami Malik as the villain was released today. The trailer promises an adrenaline rush the next time we get a chance to return to the theatres.

A new No Time To Die trailer has been released and boy, we are prayer hard than ever that this pandemic just ends soon. The new Bond movie, which is also Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, had released a trailer earlier this year. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the film's release was pushed from April to November. As the makers beginning the countdown to the new release date, they have released a new trailer and we are in awe!

The Bond 25 movie had previously given us a look at Rami Malek as the Bond villain, Safin. However, the new trailer gives us a better understanding of the evil mastermind. While the Bond baddie appears like a classic mass destruction plot, with him claiming he's out to kill millions, there seems to be a connection between Safin and Madeleine Swann. While the trailer kept the secret under the wraps, it would be interesting to see how the plot pans out.

Apart from the Bond villain, we also see Ana de Armas leave no stone unturned to play out an action-packed Bond girl while Lashana Lynch also looks intriguing as the new 007 agent. The banter between the two looks fun! Check out the trailer below:

Cary Joji Fukunaga helms the action-packed film. Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris, and Jeffrey Wright reprise their Bond roles in the movie. No Time to Die is expected to release this November.

Are you excited for the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: No Time To Die: Director Cary Joji Fukunaga has 'mentally and emotionally' finished Daniel Craig's Bond movie

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×