No Time To Die Trailer RELEASED: Daniel Craig returns as James Bond for one last time; WATCH

The long-awaited trailer for James Bond's No Time To Die is finally here, and we cannot keep calm! The 2 minutes 23 seconds trailer was released, deleted, and released again for Bond fans, and this time our agent 007 fights it out with a mysterious villain! The villain, played by Rami Malek has a face-off with the hero in the most epic way ever.

The trailer begins with a phrase that seems like a warning for Bond. “Fate draws us back together,” a voice says. The trailer perfectly captures the urgency of the situation, while focusing on Craig’s suave looks, coupled with eye-catching sceneries. It also shows Bond embarking on a romantic journey where Craig’s Bond and Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swan seem to be finally coming to terms with their true feelings for each other, but would she be a threat for him as the movie progresses? We shall get to know soon.

“If we don’t do this, there will be nothing left to save,” Bond notes in the trailer, while assuring fans of some pretty intense sequences in the movie. Some scenes have Bond and his enemies fight it out in chasing cars, in deep tunnels, and at vibrant parties! “James Bond, we both eradicate people, to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little tidier,” says Rami’s notorious character.

Watch the trailer here:

James Bond: No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig as James Bond, Rami Malek as Safin, Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as Gareth Mallory, Ana de Armas as Paloma, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny. After some major delays due to the pandemic, the movie has a final release date and is slated to hit the theatres on September 30 worldwide.

Are you excited to witness Daniel Craig as James Bond for one last time? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below!

ALSO READ: No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's movie to break tradition and not feature James Bond in the opening sequence