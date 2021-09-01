No Time To Die Trailer Twitter Reaction: Here’s how netizens reacted to the trailer of last James Bond saga

No Time to Die will be finally released in theaters on September 30 in the UK and October 8 in the US after a series of delays caused by the pandemic. No Time to Die, the latest instalment in Daniel Craig's James Bond series, has released its final trailer, which looks gritty, interesting, and has a number of fantastic moments that you'd expect from a James Bond film.

Interestingly, In No Time to Die, Bond is enticed back into his Bond ways by his old buddy Felix Leiter, who asks Bond to assist him in the search for a missing scientist. However, Craig hasn't played Bond since Spectre debuted in 2015, and No Time to Die is sadly anticipated to be his last appearance in the character. The film seems action-packed, has Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a writer, and it won't be fair if we didn't mention how handsome Daniel Craig remains at the ripe old age of 53.

However as we live in the information age, so Twitter wasn't shy about chiming in on the film, which also stars Rami Malek as Bond's masked foe Safin and Lashana Lynch as Nomi, the operative rumored to be taking over as 007; while there's some initial animosity between Nomi and Bond, it appears that they might end up as partners in (fighting) crime. Ana de Armas and Léa Seydoux will both feature in the film, with de Armas playing a new character named Paloma and Seydoux reprising her role as Bond's tumultuous love interest.

Take a look at some twitter reactions to the movie's trailer:

The new James Bond trailer “No time to die” can’t wait for it/p>— IG: CreateWithSbu (@zondi_sbu) August 31, 2021

New trailers for No Time To Die look amazing — The Flow (@theflow_6) August 31, 2021

@WesleyW626 @BlackMajikMan90 just watched the new no time to die trailer and …… pic.twitter.com/7GoU6wDQOD — Conor Race (@RaceConor) August 31, 2021

The new OO7 trailer dropped today, and I gotta say - it looks amazing - all the hallmarks of the Bond films of old, but with what looks to be a very smart - modern plot. We may soon see the best 007 film ever!! Oh, I so hope --https://t.co/puddMKCikj — J. Craig Stiles (@JCraigStiles) August 31, 2021

the new Bond trailer for No Time to Die is awesome! I can't wait to see it! — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) August 31, 2021

Going to try (and yes, probably fail) to not watch that new No Time To Die trailer. Couldn't be more sold on seeing the film on the big screen, no further cajoling necessary — Matt Maytum (@mattmaytum) August 31, 2021

