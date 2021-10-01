No Time To Die Twitter Review: Fans call film a ‘fitting finale’ for Daniel Craig; Ana De Armas STUNS all

Just in time for the weekend, following a glitzy world premiere in London, No Time To Die was finally released in theatres following a year of COVID enabled delays and fans can't seem to get enough of the Bond film! The film has also garnered some extra fanfare as it’s famously Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic 007 agent. Before you spend your weekend diving deep into Craig’s final work as Bond in the 2.5-hour long film, we’re bringing you honest reviews of the film from our trusty netizens.

To catch you up, the franchise follows Her Majesty, The Queen’s secret spy from Secret Intelligence Service. In this film, Craig aka Bond is on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist but the spy soon find himself on the trail of a mysterious villain, who's armed with dangerous new technology. Without revealing too much, scroll down to read our favourite and most candid Twitterati reviews.

She certainly was a highlight of the film #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/ECLkjMUuhN — Carry On EBTs (@Mucky1) September 30, 2021

#NoTimeToDie #NoTimeForSpoilers

This Bond movie is Classy, Intense & Raw.

Stellar performances, Cinematography is like a painting, coolest gadgets & breathtaking locations.

Stands out as Craig's last & best bond film.

Watch it with low expectations@007 #Fayeezhaimushkil pic.twitter.com/azleWxNpph — Fayeez Parvez (@just_fayeez) September 30, 2021

So finally saw Bond , First Day , First show and enjoyed watching it. Yes it felt like a bit dragged out and Expected a lot More from Safin. His character does a lot of things & we really don't get to watch a lot of him (SPOILER). #NoTimeToDiereview 1/3 — Mridul Nair (@MridulMax) September 30, 2021

I have a fear that half way through #NoTimeToDie someone’s going to walk into the cinema screen, turn it off and announce it’s been delayed again. Won’t be able to relax until the credits role — Lewis (@lewisjwr) September 28, 2021

#NoTimeToDie is a fitting finale to Daniel Craig's Bond. It often feels like a throwback while still pushing the franchise further. Cary Fukunaga's direction is inspired to the brim. It may stumble here and there, but it quickly bounces back and makes up for it (1/3) pic.twitter.com/0CWWuUPo4I — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) September 28, 2021

Also Read: No Time to Die: Prince William, Kate Middleton laud the new Bond movie and call it 'special'