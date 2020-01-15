No Time To Die villain Rami Malek CONFESSES his love to Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr; Watch VIDEO

Robert Downey Jr was the guest host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and he hosted No Time To Die star Rami Malek. During their conversation, the James Bond villain confessed his crush for the star.

No Time To Die star Rami Malek made his way to The Ellen DeGeneres Show hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The Iron Man actor took up the hosting duties as he appeared on the show to promote his first release since Avengers: Endgame, Dolittle. The movie is set to release this weekend. As the two stars sat together for a tête-à-tête, the James Bond villain opened up about his admiration for the Avengers star. Malek confessed he has a huge crush on RDJ.

It began when Downey Jr revealed his wife has a crush on the Mr Robot star. "She does have a bit of a crush on you – in a nice way, in a producer way," RDJ said. "I'll take that. She has a bigger crush on you," Malek reacted to the confession, before admitting, "Well, I have a big crush on you."

"Thank you for everything you've done for film and cinema – all of these roles from Chaplin to Dolitle now, Iron Man, everything. Everything that you've done has not only been something that we as actors look up to and admire, but you've taken so many of us under your wing, and I'm so appreciative," he spoke, practically speaking on behalf of all Robert Downey Jr fans and the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom.

Apart from the sweet tribute, Malek also confessed that the first time he received an email from RDJ, he presumed that someone was playing a prank on him. Downey Jr reached out to the Academy Award winner after he watched his Mr Robot. He revealed he had emailed him. "I was serial texting you and I was trying to Facetime you and you didn't let me weird you out and now we're friends," the Dolittle star revealed. However, Malek couldn't believe RDJ was reaching out to him. "I got the email from Robert and I thought, OK, someone is playing tricks on me. Then they kept coming and they were so witty that I thought they could be no one else but you," he told Downey Jr.

Watch the video below:

Dolittle releases in cinemas this weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr on life after Iron Man: The war for me is over

Credits :The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Read More