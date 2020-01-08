No Time To Die villain Rami Malek turns hero for Rachel Brosnahan; Saves her from wardrobe crisis

Rami Malek was nominated for Mr Robot at the Golden Globe Awards 2020. Moments before he hit the red carpet, the No Time To Die star reportedly helped Rachel Brosnahan.

No Time To Die star Rami Malek recently made his way to the Golden Globes 2020. The actor was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role in Mr Robot. The actor turned heads on the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet but before he stunned at the red carpet, he rescued Rachel Brosnahan from a "major" fashion crisis. The actress, best known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and unfolded the events that took place before she made her way to the red carpet.

She revealed that she, along with Malek and Amy Poehler, was standing in line waiting for our pictures to be taken. While they were waiting, Rami noticed Rachel's husband Jason Ralph's bow tie was askew. When he reached out to help, the bow-tie was fallen apart. She recalled that Amy and Rami dived into action and saved the couple.

"We were all in line—it was a long line waiting to have our photos taken. We're all hanging out in this cluster of random celebrities and Rami sort of looked at my husband Jason's bow tie and said, ‘Oh, hold on. Your bow tie is askew.' Went to fix it and we realized that this clip-on bow tie—because they are easier—had completely fallen apart and we were like, ‘Oh, no! We're inches from having our photos taken. What are we gonna do? This is a major crisis,'" she revealed.

"All of these famous people are on the floor looking for the clip that's gone missing. Amy was on the floor. Rami was on the floor. You know, like, people say that celebrities are mean. That Hollywood's, like, kind of a toxic place. We felt very supported," she added. "Rami finds it and goes, ‘Guys, I've got this. And, he did!'"

