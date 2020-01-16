No Time To Die's Bond girl Ana de Armas leaves Bradley Cooper weak in his knees? Deets Inside

No Time To Die star Ana de Armas was seen bonding with Bradley Cooper earlier this month. An onlooker revealed that there seems to be undeniable chemistry between the two.

It has been a few months since Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk parted ways. The former couple, who share a daughter together, broke up after dating for four years. Their breakup came months after rumour mills couldn't stop speculating that something was cooking between Bradley and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. After having been spotted for solo for months now, Bradley was reportedly spotted flirting with Bond girl Ana de Armas. The incident took place at pre-Golden Globes luncheon on January 3.

Radar Online reported that the handsome hunk, who is also on the producers' table of Oscar-nominated movie Joker, was flirting with the No Time To Die actress. An insider told the international outlet that Bradley made a "beeline for Ana and they chatted away for quite a while in the hotel lobby." The onlooker also added that they were not in a rush to leave each other's side.

“He kept cracking jokes and had a huge grin on his face. Bradley seemed very taken with Ana and she was laughing a lot,” the grapevine added. The two stars were apparently “in their own world”, with Bradley gave her a hug before they left.

“It was clear there was tons of chemistry between them,” added the source. While the interaction could spark rumours a potential romance in the making, let us remind you that this isn't the first time the two stars have interacted.

Ana and Bradley have worked together on War Dogs, which released in 2016. Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, Bradley has been maintaining a low profile since his split with his model girlfriend. The actor has been spotted bonding with Brad Pitt and making appearances at award functions. But otherwise, the paparazzi have seen him bond with his two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: No Time To Die villain Rami Malek CONFESSES his love to Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr; Watch VIDEO

Read More