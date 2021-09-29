No Time To Die's Daniel Craig set to star in a Broadway adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth with Ruth Negga

James Bond: No Time To Die alum Daniel Craig has another interesting project lined up! The actor is set to star in a Broadway adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic Macbeth which is slated to run for fifteen weeks at the Lyceum Theatre from early 2022. Alongside him, Passing star Ruth Negga will be one of the cast members.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the previews will begin on March 29, 2022, and the opening night for the show has been set for April 28, 2022. Apart from Craig and Negga, no other cast member has been announced as yet. In a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter, director Sam Gold has expressed his excitement of working with "two such masterful actors." "I can't wait to get started," Gold said.

Craig's new broadway project also has a James Bond connection! Barbara Broccoli, who is a producer of James Bond movies, has also been announced as the producer of the show. “Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well,” Broccoli said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold," she added.

The role marks Ruth Negga's Broadway debut, but Craig has been in some Broadway shows before including 2009's A Steady Rain alongside Hugh Jackman and starring in a 2013 revival of Betrayal with wife Rachel Weisz.

Meanwhile, Craig's James Bond: No Time To Die has already received much love from the audience. The cast members, along with royal family members and A-listers of Hollywood were present during the movie's world premiere in London.

