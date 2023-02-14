No Valentine? No problem; Kevin Bacon has the perfect ‘Anti-Valentine’ playlist for you

Do we only have a playlist for those who are in a relationship or have experienced heartbreak, leaving aside those who have no love for today? Wherever you go, you will find red hearts and roses decorated in every café, and most importantly, turning on the radio while you are driving back home will be more frustrating because it is all filled with love songs. But, in the midst of all the chaos, Kevin Bacon has created a playlist to help those who aren't in love and are lonely souls who want nothing more than to be entertained. All-time legend and master of song blending for the perfect mood of the audience, Kevin Bacon has come up with the perfect smoothing playlist "Anti-Valentine," for all the single souls today. The actor, who is known for recommending and sharing perfect playlists with his followers, recently shared In a social media video for #MondayBlues, the actor, who had his breakthrough performance in the iconic musical Footloose from 1984, shared new songs that have been added to his #MondayBlues Spotify playlist.

Kevin Bacon’s "Anti-Valentine" playlist Kevin Bacon added a few songs to his playlist that are not favourably titled with words heavily emphasising the love aspect; titling them "Anti-Valentine," he introduced them to his playlist and posted a video on social media informing his fans about his latest addition. Introducing the video, Bacon said, "Hi folks." It's Kevin. I'm back for another edition of Monday Blues. You know what? Tomorrow...Valentine's Day. That's great. "I'm happy for you if you're in love." Bringing attention to his main point about the playlist, he continued to say, "What happens if this day rolls around and everyone's parading their hearts and flowers and love in front of you, and you don't have love in your life?" So, this is a special Monday Blues edition for those who are not in love. Maybe you lost it, maybe you never had it. Maybe you don't want it." His recommendation playlist included three songs: 1. "Love Stinks" by the J. Geils Band 2. "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right," by Bob Dylan, which he called "one of the greatest songs about the end of love ever written." 3. The last song that he introduced was "I Hate Myself for Loving You" by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. While listening to the last track, Bacon commented, "Joan Jett with a burner, man." "The fabulous Joan Jett."