‘No Way In Hell’: The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Opens Up About Why She Hid Her Pregnancy

Halle Bailey is one of the talented American actresses and singers. She is best known as one-half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. Rising to fame with her sister Chloe, she gained widespread recognition for her role in the TV series Grown-ish and her casting as Ariel in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Amid public intrigue, Bailey has opened up about her choice to maintain privacy during her pregnancy, revealing the deeply personal motivations behind her decision.

Halle Bailey opens up about her pregnancy

Halle Bailey made headlines for her discretion in keeping her pregnancy under wraps. She was recently honored at the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where she chose to shed light on her decision. In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Bailey shared her journey, revealing the birth of her son, Halo, whom she had quietly welcomed in the previous year.

She said, “I've learned from that spotlight over the past eight years. I've also, if I'm being honest, been burned by it, too, as we all have. It's one of the biggest highlights of my life, and, to be real, one of the biggest challenges, too." Halle further revealed that the “biggest joy of my life” was “becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo.”

The Little Mermaid star got teary-eyed as she expressed the significance behind her decision to maintain privacy regarding her pregnancy. As she reflected on her journey, she said that everything she has experienced has led her to a “place of protection.”

She added, “There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that.” Halle admitted that she decided to stay quiet about her pregnancy because of the “state of the world.”

Halle Bailey described, “With the state of the world and the place it is in with men trying to force their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet, was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world.”

Halle Bailey credits strong women in her life for hiding pregnancy

Halle maintained silence about her pregnancy with boyfriend DDG until January, when she announced the birth of their first child in an Instagram post. She attributed her decision to the guidance and support of "some of the strong women in my life."

She said, “Do y'all remember when Prince Z David Marley [Zion David Marley], who came from a queen named Lauryn Hill, entered the world? Do you remember how private Beyoncé was about her pregnancy? We have that right. Every woman in the world has that right to choose what to do with their bodies and what to share with anyone or everyone.”

Halle continued, “So thank you. Thank you to some of the strong women in my life, like my beautiful sisters standing here on the stage with me, for setting examples in resilience, confidence, and independence.” Halle was presented with the award by her sister Chloe Bailey, as the latter revealed last month to People, “Halle’s the best mom ever. She’s the best mom. I’m in love, and I feel like he’s my baby sometimes.”

Halle was among the distinguished honorees at the Essence event held this week at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Alongside her, the organization celebrated the achievements of Danielle Brooks, Kathryn Busby, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll. The ceremony, hosted by Cliff Method Man Smith, highlighted the contributions of these exceptional individuals to the entertainment industry and beyond, reaffirming the importance of recognition and representation in celebrating black excellence.

