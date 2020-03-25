Noah Centineo and girlfriend Alexis Ren spark BREAKUP rumours after they unfollow each other on IG

Noah Centineo and his girlfriend Alexis Ren are sparking rumours after they unfollow each other on Instagram. Read on to know more.

Noah Centineo's fans are worried that the actor might have called it quits with his girlfriend Alexis Ren because the two recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. Noah’s hawk-eyed fans who are always interested in every little detail about his life, especially about his relationship, pointed out on social media that the two don’t follow each other on IG anymore. In addition to this, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor has also deleted all the pictures that featured her model girlfriend.

Noah and Alexis sparked romance rumours last year in 2019 and have been together ever since. The actor has also met his girlfriend’s parents. The two dated for about 10 months and in a recent interview, the 23-year-old actor stated that revealed that this was his longest relationship yet. During an interaction with Men’s Harper’s Bazaar the actor admitted that he is a monogamous relationship with his Alexis and is loving it. He mentioned that Alexis is pretty great at monogamy, and thanks to her, he is also enjoying the exclusive relationship they share.

While the two rarely addressed their relationship publically, they would always share adorable posts for each other on social media and their fans loved them. Reportedly, the two even spent the holiday season together. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alexis couldn’t stop gushing about her beau. Stating that she loves Noah with all her heart, the 23-year-old said she is grateful to be his partner. She further praised him for being passionate about his work and also mentioned that he has a heart of gold.

