Noah Centineo exits Masters of the Universe; Will NOT play He Man in the upcoming movie

Noah Centineo has reportedly exited from the upcoming movie Masters of the Universe, which was to star him in the role of He-Man. While the reason for Centineo stepping away from the project is unknown, it was reported by Collider that the actor is no longer attached to the project. There had been a lot of talk surrounding Centineo's casting as He-Man and fans were eager to see the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star to undergo a transformation for it.

According to reports, Masters of the Universe will be based on the animated TV series that aired from 1983 to 1985 and a 1987 film. The film is being helmed by Adam and Aaron Nee who will also be writing the screenplay. In the original He-Man movie that released in 1987, Dolph Lundgren essayed the role of the warrior, whereas actor Frank Langella was cast as the antagonist Skeletor.

As for Centineo's other major projects, the actor will be soon making his DC debut. The actor has been cast in the role of Atom Smasher in Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2022. Centineo is also reportedly on board for a Netflix film about GameStop and a CIA spy thriller show from executive producer Doug Liman.

Previously, referring to his He-Man role, Centineo had spoken about the major transformation required for his role as he mentioned to ET saying, "It's a lot of eating." The actor had opened up about his diet for the He-Man role saying, "It's great, I'm not complaining, but, you know, if I'm honest, I eat so many eggs."

