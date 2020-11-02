Noah Centineo fuels romance rumours with Kylie Jenner’s best friend; Duo spotted kissing at a Halloween party

Noah Centineo was spotted making out with one of Kylie Jenner's best friends Stassie Karanikolaou at a Halloween party! Find out more about the rumoured couple below.

Noah Centineo, the male lead of every movie about high school crushes, appears to have a crush of his own these days. Per E! News, he was out at a private Halloween party with Stassie Karanikolaou, also known as Anastasia Karanikolaou, one of Kylie Jenner's best friends.

A source told E! that the two were seen making out at a West Hollywood bash with Jenner, where the friends dressed up as Power Rangers (Centineo was not a ranger). "rangers unite," Karanikolaou wrote on her post.

A source via E! News said Centineo and Karanikolaou left the party together around 2 AM, though neither has said anything about the rumoured relationship on social media. But they haven't exactly been keeping whatever this is under wraps. Last weekend, Karanikolaou and Jenner reportedly went to see Centineo's Fuck This I'm Voting pop-up exhibit in Los Angeles. "Stassie definitely enjoyed the experience and was very happy to be there to support!," a source told E!

In the past, Centenio dated actress Angeline Appel for two years and, after that, model Alexis Ren, from whom he split in April.

Despite what fans might want, he and his To All the Boys I've Loved Before co-star Lana Condor made a pact early into the project to not date. "I did [set early boundaries with Noah,]" Condor told Jimmy Fallon in January 2019. "We had just come back from a hot yoga class and went to his apartment, and we ordered pizza, and it’s kind of like, ooh, hot yoga, pizza, what's happening? It was right before we shot the movie, just getting to know each other. And I felt something. And then so we went like this, and I looked at him and I went, 'Noah, it's not going to happen between us.' Yeah, because I felt, for the show to do well, we had to be best-friend professionals. And so I was like, 'it's just not going to happen.' And he was like, 'Yeah, it's not going to happen.' And I was like, 'Great!' So we kind of did what we did in To All the Boys the movie, we kind of made a contract and set boundaries and then I'm so happy that we did that because the movie turned out great and now we're doing a sequel. So I have to work with him again so imagine!"

