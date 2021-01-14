Noah Centineo recalls being MOBBED by fans after the release of To All the Boys I've Loved Before

In a candid chat with GQ, Noah Centineo recently revealed that he was once mobbed by a group of fans on JFK airport. Scroll down for the details.

Noah Centineo recently spoke to GQ and got candid about his relationship with his fans. He even recalled when he got mobbed by a bunch of teenage girls! The 24-year-old To All The Boys actor remembered the time when he once arrived at New York’s JFK Airport just shortly after the first film To All The Boys was released, and he was met with getting mobbed by numerous fans, teenage girls, while he waited for his luggage.

In his candid chat with GQ, the actor now said: “It scared the shit out of me!” When he asked the fans how their flight was after the overwhelming greeting, they replied by saying that they didn’t get on a flight and that they came here just to greet Noah!

It turned out that the group had tracked his flight coordinates and reach the airport, hoping for a glimpse from the teen heartthrob. After Noah received his luggage, the group tried to follow him home, but thankfully Noah’s driver knew just how to get out of the situation. Noah told GQ that his driver told him: “He goes, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve driven Angelina Jolie. I know how to do this,’” Noah shared. “I got lucky.” The story is not a complete scary one though, Noah revealed that now he is actually friends with the group, “We’re all good,” he said. “I hug them when I see them,” he told the magazine.

On the professional front, the first trailer of the highly-anticipated To All the Boys: Always and Forever debuted on Youtube just yesterday. In the final film--To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean will follow Lara Jean (Lana Condor) as she prepares for her life beyond high school. However, after she goes on two life-changing trips, Lara will find herself reimagining what her life with her family, friends and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation.

