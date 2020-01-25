Noah Centineo REVEALS the most important rule he follows while dating; Find Out

During a recent interview, Noah Centineo revealed an important rule he follows while dating. Find out what he had to say.

Noah Centineo may be the ultimate Internet boyfriend, but when it comes to dating, he has certain rules he swears by. The 23-year-old actor, who is set to reprise his role as Peter Kavinsky in his upcoming film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You back, opened up about his most important date rule, during a recent interview. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor stated that for him, honesty is what matters the most. According to him, people should always be honest with their partners.

Talking about Monogamy, the actor mentioned that it is totally fine for people to not be into monogamy, as long as they are honest about it. She suggested that if someone does not believe in monogamy, the person should just talk about it so that everyone is on the same page. It seems like Noah was able to find that honesty in his girlfriend Alexis Ren. While they rarely talk about their relationship publically, the two have been dating for a while now. Reportedly, the two even spent the holiday season together.

Noah and Alexis sparked romance rumours last year in 2019 and have been together ever since. The actor has also met his girlfriend’s parents. During an interaction with ET, Alexis couldn’t stop gushing about her beau. Stating that she loves Noah with all her heart, the 23-year-old said she is grateful to be his partner. She further praised him for being passionate about his work and also stated that he has a heart of gold.

