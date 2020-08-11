  1. Home
Noah Centineo TRANSFORMS his body for new role in He Man: Asks fans if he ‘should start training again’

Noah Centineo recently put his transformed body on display through Instagram, the actor is prepping for his new role in He-Man. Scroll down to see Noah's steamy photo below.
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fame star Noah Centineo is showing off his fit physique on Instagram. The 24-year-old actor snapped a few pics of his abs for the social media platform, showing off the progress he’s made as he gears up to play He-Man. “The question is.. should I start training again?” Noah captioned his fitness pictures. Just last year, Noah opened up about getting to play the iconic character in Masters of the Universe. “I have an affinity for being in my underwear,” he joked during an interview on The Tonight Show. “I’m very excited. It’s a great opportunity.”

 

He also shared with MTV that playing He-Man is “a really big responsibility. It’s a new universe and it’s a new studio and their take on a universe. The Nee brothers, Adam and Aaron Nee, they’re directing it, and they’re the filmmakers in charge of the story, and they are doing one hell of a job developing the world and all these things, so. I can’t tell you what tone they’re going for, but they’re genius, so.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The question is.. should I start training again?

A post shared by Noah (@ncentineo) on

Earlier this year, Noah got candid about his dating rules. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor stated that for him, honesty is what matters the most. According to him, people should always be honest with their partners.

 

Talking about Monogamy, the actor mentioned that it is totally fine for people to not be into monogamy, as long as they are honest about it. She suggested that if someone does not believe in monogamy, the person should just talk about it so that everyone is on the same page. It seems like Noah was able to find that honesty in his girlfriend Alexis Ren. While they rarely talk about their relationship publically, the two have been dating for a while now. Reportedly, the two even spent the holiday season together.

 

Credits :The Tonight Show, Getty Images, Instagram, Entertainment Tonight, MTV

