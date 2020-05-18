Noah Cyrus REVEALS it was 'unbearable' growing up in the shadow of her famous sister Miley Cyrus

Noah Cyrus opened up about growing up in the shadow of her famous sister Miley Cyrus and said it was unbearable. Read on to know more.

Just last week Noah Cyrus dropped her new song, Young & Sad, and later during an Instagram Live session, the 20-year-old opened up about how the lyrics of her song are connected to her elder sister Miley Cyrus. She spoke about what it was like growing up in the shadow of her famous sibling. Noah is the youngest daughter of Billy Ray and Tish. In the song, Noah comments about how different she is from her sister.

She specifically explained one lyric from her song where she compares Miley to “sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go”. On the other hand while talking about herself, Noah says she “was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.” While interacting with her 5.7 million followers, Noah said, “I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister,” she shared.

Calling the experience “absolutely unbearable” Noah said, “I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online.” She said she wrote those lyrics “Because, that’s why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow,” he explained. “It was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes,” she said.

She further mentioned that she wanted to explain the meaning behind her song because it has been a big part of her life. "Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that's been a big part of my life, and I probably won't talk about it anymore. I just wanted to put it out," she said.

