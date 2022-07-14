Noah Schnapp REACTS to Doja Cat's DM controversy after she called him a 'snake' for leaking their messages

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat recently hit the headlines after the former leaked a private conversation shared between the two online. After the singer messaged Schnapp asking him to introduce her to his co-star Joseph Quinn, the 17-year-old shared screengrabs of their exchange on his social media and got called out for it.

Doja Cat in an Instagram live session spoke about the DM controversy and called Schnapp's move of leaking their private conversation on social media as a "Snake s***t" move. Days after the same, Noah has now reacted to the Woman hitmaker's response by calling out his move and told fans that he has apologised to her since then.

In his recent TikTok, Noah was seen playing, Doja‘s Kiss Me More playing in the background. In the comments, the Stranger Things actor further confirmed that everything is fine between him and the singer as he wrote, "all is good" between the two. He further added, "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings" and added two red heart emojis along with the same.

The viral exchange between the two showcased Doja Catt approaching Schnapp to help her get in touch with Joseph Quinn who played Eddie Munson on the Netflix show. Noah can be seen sharing Quinn's profile in response to Doja's message about not being able to find a way to reach out to the actor. After receiving backlash for calling out Noah, the singer on Twitter had written, "y’all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that’s why y’all be on here unironically writing replies to s**t that makes you mad."

ALSO READ: Stranger Things: Amid Noah Schnapp-Doja Cat DMs drama, Millie Bobby Brown exposes funny snap of BF, Sadie Sink