Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai GETS MARRIED to Asser Malik: Today marks a precious day in my life
Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate and activist, startled everyone on Tuesday night by announcing her marriage to Asser Malik. "Today marks a precious day in my life," she wrote in a Twitter post. "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families," she announced, asking people for prayers.
Today marks a precious day in my life.— Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021
Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.
