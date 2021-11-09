Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai GETS MARRIED to Asser Malik: Today marks a precious day in my life

Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai tied the knot.
Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate and activist, startled everyone on Tuesday night by announcing her marriage to Asser Malik. "Today marks a precious day in my life," she wrote in a Twitter post. "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families," she announced, asking people for prayers.

