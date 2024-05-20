‘Nobody Ever Sold a Movie Like Him’: Chris Pratt Reveals Best Career Advice Father-In-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger Gave Him 

Chris Pratt recently shared how father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger's advice has made him learn many things that have helped him balance his personal and professional life.

In addition, the actor gushed about Schwarzenegger's legendary film career, noting how he has successfully raised children while being famous and working as an actor.

Chris Pratt shares the best advice Arnold Schwarzenegger gave him

Chris Pratt has continued to delight moviegoers with his remarkable acting chops. Whether portraying comedic roles or playing complex characters, he delivers flawless performances, effectively conveying every emotion of his on-screen characters. Pratt has been married to legendary star Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, since 2019.

On several occasions, the actor has praised his father-in-law. Recently, he sat down to chat with Extra TV and shared how he can go to The Terminator star to seek advice on anything as he understands his situation well.

He said, "He has the experience of raising kids in the spotlight and being an actor, a well-known person, and a celebrity. It’s really great to have the wisdom of his experience to go to and to talk to about certain things that normally I would talk to my brother or my cousin or people that I grew up with, and they might not be able to relate with certain things."

ALSO READ: The Garfield Movie Box Office India: Chris Pratt voiced movie opens low; Shall gain momentum after US release

The 44-year-old star then lauded Schwarzenegger, saying, “So with him, it's been a real blessing to have someone that I can turn to and ask questions,“ Pratt said, adding, “I’m telling you, he is a smart, articulate dude, and he’s got a really great point of view, and it has definitely enriched my life.”

When asked about the best advice the former governor of California has shared with him, Pratt jokingly said, "He says anytime you’re doing an interview, you always go back to the film that you’re talking about, ‘Garfield,’ which opens May 24.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt Talks About His Garfield Nostalgia Amid Movie Release

Advertisement

Chris Pratt on Arnold Schwarzenegger's legendary film career

During his candid conversation with the outlet, the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor shared how no one in the film industry can match the star power of his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt talked about how Schwarzenegger has established his superstar image, saying, “Nobody ever sold a movie like him… He knows how to sell himself. He’s one of a kind. He is a GOAT, a legend, and there will never be anyone like him again.”

ALSO READ: 'How About Both?': Chris Pratt Teases His Return As Marvel's Star-Lord And Says He Is Open To Join James Gunn's DCU

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an actor par excellence whose several films have achieved iconic status in the film industry. In his legendary career, the actor has worked with many top-level directors on their big-banner projects. Schwarzenegger has starred in dozens of iconic films, including The Terminator (1984), Predator (1987), Total Recall (1990), and Commando (1985), among many others.