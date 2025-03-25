Nobody Wants This Actor Teases Filming Schedule and Fall 2025 Release Date For Season 2 of Netflix Series: ‘The Plan…’

Netflix’s series Nobody Wants This became a huge success, earning 56.8 million views in its debut season. The second season of the smash-hit romantic comedy, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, was announced shortly after, increasing excitement among fans.

Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther Roklov in the series, spoke to The Direct, teasing the highly anticipated sophomore season. Although she wasn’t sure about the official release date, Tohn suggested that the second season could premiere in Fall 2025.

“I think the schedule for the show… I don’t know this, so I hope I’m not putting something out there that’s wrong,” she said, hinting that the release date is not finalized. Tohn went on to reveal that the first season was filmed in the spring and early summer of 2024 before airing in the fall.

“I think that’s the plan again,” she teased. The sophomore season began production on March 3, 2025, and is expected to conclude by May 10. Given the filming schedule, an October 2025 release date seems realistic at this point.

The series explores the love story between Noah (Brody), a charismatic rabbi, and Joanne (Bell), a relationship podcaster. Despite their contrasting upbringings, lifestyles, and values, the two are drawn to each other.

Joanne, who has always dated casanovas or unintelligent men, suddenly finds herself in a healthy relationship and has no idea how to navigate it. Meanwhile, Noah must balance his orthodox family’s expectations with his unconventional new girlfriend.

Advertisement

On top of that, Joanne openly discusses love, relationships, and sexual pleasure on her podcast. The official synopsis reads: “An agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi fall in love, discovering whether their relationship can survive their wildly different lives and meddling families.”

Season one of Nobody Wants This is available to stream on Netflix.