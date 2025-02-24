Nobody Wants This Co-Stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody Dissect Their Kiss With Wife Leighton Meester in Audience; DEETS

At the 2025 SAG Awards, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody made quite a statement! As the host for the night, Bell invited her Nobody Wants This co-star on stage to analyze their now-viral onscreen kiss from the Netflix series.

Brody tried to prove that he was her favorite co-star by presenting a blown-up picture of their onscreen kiss. “It’s the kiss, you see. None of these other guys have kissed you like that,” he said. The O.C. actor went into detail, pointing out that placing his hands on a girl’s face while kissing is his signature move.

“You can keep that, okay? I’ll see you at work, co-star," he said before making his exit from the stage.

The Frozen actress tried to change the topic and turn off the projector but accidentally ended up sharing a slideshow of her kissing her former co-stars. Ironically, each picture looked exactly the same as the one with her and Brody. Bell immediately quipped, saying that it was her signature move instead.

The best part of the skit was that Brody’s wife, Leighton Meester, was in the audience watching him explain his kiss with Bell. Fans had epic reactions to the moment. “I paused and rewatched this so many times,” one person wrote.

"Leighton is a better person than I am. I couldn’t handle it," another quipped. One user jokingly pointed out that it has always been Brody’s hands that added the magic to those romantic scenes.

The Netflix series Nobody Wants This was a huge hit on the streamer and even earned critical acclaim. But awards season only amplified its hype! Most recently, the rom-com garnered attention after new cast members for Season 2 were announced.

The new additions include Miles Fowler and Brody’s wife, Leighton Meester. This will also mark a reunion between Bell and Meester since Gossip Girl, the cult-classic series in which the latter played Blair Waldorf and the former voiced the narrator—aka Gossip Girl herself.