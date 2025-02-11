Nobody Wants This Season 2: Jackie Tohn Made Series Regular As Esther’s Storyline Grows in Kristen Bell, Adam Brody Starrer

Jackie Tohn is now a series regular on Netflix's Nobody Wants This. Tohn plays Esther Roklov, Sasha's mother, in Season 1.

Netflix’s romantic comedy starring Kristen Bell has promoted Tohn to series regular, as reported by TVLine. Tohn portrays Esther, the loud sister-in-law to Adam Brody's Rabbi Noah and the wife of Timothy Simons' Sasha.

Throughout season one, she was loud in her disdain over Noah's (Adam Brody) relationship with Joanne, a podcaster played by Bell, mostly due to her closeness to Noah's ex-girlfriend, Rebecca. While Esther grew to warm up to Joanne, the situation took a dramatic turn in the season finale when Morgan, Joanne's sister, became a bit too friendly with Sasha.

Tohn had earlier talked about how Esther was worried about the unclear text messages between Sasha and Morgan, which fell into a gray area of emotional boundaries. She stated that, from Esther's point of view, it was not the content of the texts but the lack of transparency that was the problem.

Tohn said to the outlet, "I think [Esther] absolutely has the right to at least an explanation, right? I mean, this isn’t like a dude she’s been dating for three weeks. This is her husband, and the texts are [in] that weird gray area..."

"What are the boundaries there? What is OK? Can [Morgan and Sasha] be friends?” Tohn said, adding, "Should [Esther] be pissed? Whether she should or shouldn’t, she is, obviously, and I think, in my personal opinion, she has the right to be… It’s the lack of information. So it’s the finding out about the hiding that gets weird."

Nobody Wants This has just been picked up for season two by Netflix. It's a show about the unlikeliest romance between an offbeat American rabbi (Adam Brody) and a frank, godless podcaster (Kristen Bell). It quickly proved itself a success and will be back on Netflix in 2025.