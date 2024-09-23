Nobody Wants This Star Kristen Bell Reveals Reason Behind Coming Out Of Her ‘Retirement’ Phase

Kristen Bell is all set to romance Adam Brody in the upcoming Netflix series, Nobody Wants This. While the actress is currently busy promoting the series, in conversation with her husband, Dax Shepard, on his podcast, the Good Place actress revealed the reason behind coming out of retirement for the new Netflix show.

On the September 16 episode of the podcast, Bell shared with her husband that she wanted to loosen up a bit, and when the offer was presented to her, she found it as the perfect opportunity.

During her appearance on the podcast, the actress was joined by her co-star, Adam Brody, who will portray the role of Rabbi named Noah.

Meanwhile, speaking of getting back on the sets to perform on the screens again, Bell stated, "Desire to be creative and leave the house a little more because I have spent the last couple of years being, like, a full-time mom." She further added, "And although I've enjoyed that, I feel like I've gotten a good foundation here, and I felt like I was losing myself a little bit in it."

ALSO READ: Nobody Wants This Trailer: Kristen Bell And Adam Brody Star As THIS Real-Life Inspired Couple In The Upcoming Rom-Com Show

The podcast host clarified in the episode that the actress simply took a break from acting while she pursued other projects, including becoming a producer. Bell mentioned, "I was eager to perform again.”

Advertisement

She continued to say, "And when I stopped performing, I guess a couple of years ago, I was so tired of it. I was tired of the hair and makeup. I was tired of the forward-facing. I was like, 'I just want to be creative behind the scenes.'”

The Frozen star went on to reveal that various other projects had been presented to her, but she felt confident about the new Netflix show and planned on going forward with it.

As for Nobody Wants This, the series will star Brody and Bell as the lead characters, who will fall for each other while the people around them would be against the pairing. According to the official synopsis of the show, “An irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi form an unlikely relationship.”

Nobody Wants This will stream on Netflix from September 26.

ALSO READ: Nobody Wants This Co-Stars Adam Brody And Kristen Bell Reveal They Haven’t Watched Each Other’s Hit Teen Shows