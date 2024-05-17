Nobody Wants This Starring Kristen Bell And Adam Brody Confirms September 2024 Release Window; More To Know

Nobody Wants This, starring Golden Globe nominee Kristen Bell and SAG nominee Adam Brody set to premiere on Netflix now has a release date. Created and written by Erin Foster, the comedy series guarantees a hearty laugh.

The first look poster of the upcoming series was unveiled today (May 16) which features Bell and Brody in what looks like a romantic moment. The release date and the poster were unveiled on Wednesday at the streamer’s Upfront presentation in New York City by Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series.

When will Nobody Wants This release?

The much-awaited comedy series is set to premiere on September 26 this year. It comprises of 10 episodes in its first season and a total of 10 and a half hours.

What is the show Nobody Wants This About?

Joanne is an outspoken and agnostic woman while Noah is an "unconventional rabbi," who is set in his ways and accustomed to playing things safe. He witnesses a radical transformation in his life upon meeting Joanne. The series chronicles their unlikely relationship, as per Netflix, and reveals if the duo's ideologies are completely thrown off after their meeting, or if they finally begin to come together.

Talking about the series to Tudum, Foster said, “This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy. But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable (there’s nothing to complain about). So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard. Nobody Wants This, but we do, and that’s all that matters.”

What is the cast and crew of Nobody Wants This like?

Bell and Brody play an unexpected duo, Joanne and Noah, respectively. They are joined by Justine Lupe (Succession) portraying Morgan, Joanne’s charming-yet-cutting, quick-witted sister, and Timothy Simons (VEEP) playing Sasha, Noah's colorful, flamboyant elder brother who exudes an overwhelming, naive confidence.

Other cast of the series includes Jackie Tohn as Esther, Sasha’s wife’ Michael Hitchcock as Henry, Joanne’s fresh out-of-the-closet father; Paul Ben-Victor plays Ilan, Noah’s father; Sherry Cola as Ashley, Joanne’s best friend; Shiloh Bearman as Miriam, Sasha and Esther’s teen daughter; Stephanie Faracy as Lynn, Joanne’s recently divorced mother; Tovah Feldshuh as Bina, Noah’s mother; and Emily Arlook as Rebecca, Noah’s “perfect” Jewish girlfriend.

Craig DiGregorio along with Foster serve as the executive producers and co-showrunners of Nobody Wants This. It is produced by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions.

