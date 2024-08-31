Nobody Wants This Trailer: Kristen Bell And Adam Brody Star As THIS Real-Life Inspired Couple In The Upcoming Rom-Com Show

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are set to star in Netflix's new rom-com series, Nobody Wants This, which premieres in September. The trailer, released on Thursday, shows Bell as Joanne, an agnostic podcast host, who meets Noah (Brody), a rabbi, at a party. By the end of the trailer, Noah asks Joanne if there's a chance their relationship could work. Watch the trailer below.

The series follows their unexpected connection after meeting at a party, despite their differing views on life and the challenges from their families. Joanne’s sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Noah’s brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) add to the mix, sometimes helping and sometimes creating problems. The cast also includes Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Bearman.

The official synopsis of the series read; "An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out – together – the unlikely pair, Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life and all of the modern obstacles to love, are their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families – including her sister Morgan (Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Simons)."

Creator Erin Foster, inspired by her own experiences, created the series to highlight the challenges of being happy in a relationship. Emily Arlook joins the cast in a recurring role as Rebecca, Noah’s perfect Jewish girlfriend.

Advertisement

Foster explained in an interview that the show is not making political statements about religion. Erin expressed to the Tudum, that she “wanted to tell a Jewish story, but from an outsider’s perspective for someone who chose Judaism.”

She said, “This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy, I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable — there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard.”

All ten episodes of Nobody Wants This will be available on Netflix starting September 26. The series is produced for Netflix by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions. Foster and Craig DiGregorio are the show’s creators and co-showrunners, with executive producers including Steven Levitan, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, and Jack Burditt, along with Oly Obst for 3arts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Did Angelina Jolie React To Maria's 8-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival 2024? Find Out