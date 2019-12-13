Nobody But You Song: Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani redefine romance in their new single

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani have dropped their latest single and it is everything one could expect from a love song. Read on to know more.

After teasing their duet for weeks, Blake Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani finally released the single, Nobody But You. The lovebirds dropped their second track together on December 13, and it is as romantic as it could get. The 43-year-old country singer and the 50-year-old Hollaback Girl crooner have been dating for over four years and have previously collaborated on Shelton’s Go Ahead and Break My Heart and a Christmas song called You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Now, Shelton and Stefani talk all about love and togetherness.

Their love oozes through the lyrics like "I don't wanna live without you, I don't even want to breathe. I don't want to dream about you, want to wake up with you next to me. I don't want to go down any other road now. I don't want to love nobody but you.” While the couple hasn't tied the knot yet, Nobody But You seems like their version of wedding vows. Every line confesses their love for each other. "Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear. For only you and God to hear. When you love someone, they say you set 'em free. But that ain't gonna work for me'" is just an example of it. The song will be included on Shelton’s upcoming album.

Shelton's Fully Loaded album, scheduled to release later this month, will include five new recordings. This includes God's Country, Hell Right, Nobody But You, Jesus Got a Tight Grip and Tequila Sheila. The album will also feature seven of his recent hits, Just Jared reported. The two are open about their relationship and have been sparking engagement rumours for some time now. However, a source recently told People the two have been delaying the wedding because of religious conflict. According to the insider, Stefani wishes to exchange her vows with her long-time boyfriend in a church ceremony. But, The Roman Catholic Church doesn't allow people to remarry after a divorce unless they get their previous marriage annulled.

Check out the song below:





