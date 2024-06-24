‘Nobody’s Told Me’: Liam Gallagher Clarifies Rumors About Possible Oasis Reunion

Coming up with an update, Liam Gallagher has addressed the possibility of Oasis hitting the stage with a reunion. The band rose to fame in the 90s, with chartbuster albums such as Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Making the tides in the history of the British music industry, the band is still loved for its infamous tracks including Wonderwall.

Liam Gallagher about the Oasis reunion

Reports recently surfaced that Oasis, a band that has been loved by generations for their mesmerizing, and engaging tracks, is coming back after a hiatus. While fans have gone wild and are super eager to see the legendary act back performing live, its lead vocalist, Liam Gallagher has come forward to address the rumors.

On June 23, the Stop Crying Your Heart Out singer opened up to a fan on social media. The Oasis fanatic posted on X (formerly Twitter), asking the frontman of the band, if the news of a reunion, next year is true.

Replying to him, Liam Gallagher was seen commenting with a reply, “Nobody’s told me.”

Further adding to his words, the Don't Look Back in Anger singer also mentioned that the band might be performing live without him, and getting a new singer. His comment also had a reference to Adam Lambert’s stint with the band which still gives you a nostalgic feel.

Advertisement

The social media post surfaced following a recent exclusive report that was published on June 22, 2024. The report states that both the brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher are planning an Oasis reunion.

Daily Mirror had reported the words of an insider who stated, “It doesn’t get much closer than booking Wembley, and their teams were devastated when it all collapsed yet again.”

The source in the report even stated that the efforts from both ends (of Noel and Liam) show hopes that are not of “if, but when.”

How did Oasis disband?

Known for their British Pop anthems, the band led the industry creating unique sounds and lyrics that touched everyone's heart. While the songwriting skills of Noel Gallagher had everyone impressed, the vocals of Liam did put the listeners in a dreamy state, who kept on listening to their tracks on repeat.

However, the act disbanded in 2009, following many tensions between the brothers.

Advertisement

This was done abruptly, when the band was due to perform at the Rock en Seine festival on August 28, 2009. However, the frontman of Bloc Party announced, in the middle of his set that Oasis would not be performing at the festival.

A few hours later, Noel announced his departure from the band, citing his issues with Liam.

ALSO READ: It’s Music For Posh Brats': Liam Gallagher Comments On Blur's Work; Claims He Could've Written Song 2 'Standing On Head'