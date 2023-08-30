Nolan Gould aka Luke Dunphy from Modern Family stuns fans in shirtless hiking photo; fans say 'dam my boi is hot'

Modern Family's Nolan Gould managed to leave fans in shock with his transformation. He took the internet by surprise with his shirtless photos.

Nolan from a lovable kid to young grown up man (Instagram)

  • Modern Family star Nolan Gould's shirtless photos show his drastic transition
  • Gould's shirtless snapshots from a Colorado hiking trip took the internet by storm

Nolan Gould, known for his role as Luke Dunphy in the iconic TV show Modern Family, has left fans amazed by his dramatic transformation. The once adorable and comical youngster has grown into a striking young man, as evidenced by his recent shirtless photos that have taken the internet by storm.

Nolan Gould from child star to grown-up heartthrob

Fans who followed Modern Family from its inception fondly recall Nolan Gould as the endearing, slightly clueless younger sibling in the Dunphy family. Portraying the role of Luke Dunphy for an entire decade, Gould shared the screen with other beloved cast members like Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, and Ariel Winter. As the series debuted, Nolan was just a 10-year-old, but today, at 24, he has blossomed into an astonishingly different individual, complete with facial hair that caught everyone's attention.

Social media eruption

This past weekend, Nolan uploaded a series of captivating snapshots from a hiking escapade in Colorado on his Instagram account. One image, in particular, set the internet ablaze – a shirtless photo that quickly circulated on Twitter, gaining viral status. Observant fans also noted that Nolan had shared multiple topless photos and videos throughout the year, each time igniting a social media frenzy.

The responses to Nolan's transformation span the spectrum from astonishment and admiration to more playful, light-hearted commentary. A tweet humorously exclaimed, "How did the little boy from Modern Family become more of an adult than I am? Did I somehow sleep through the past few years?" Another fan creatively mused, "He must have graduated summa cum dilf from Phil Dunphy University." Such reactions are a testament to how Nolan's growth has left many in awe.

Continued pursuits and ventures

For those curious about Nolan's current endeavors, rest assured that he's not slowing down. His acting career continues to flourish, as seen in his recent appearance on Grey's Anatomy, where he portrayed a college student battling food poisoning. Beyond acting, Nolan identifies himself as an environmentalist, demonstrating a commitment to causes beyond the entertainment realm.

FAQ'S

Is Nolan Gould still in Mensa?
Gould is a member of Mensa, and, as of 2012, had accelerated four grades in school.
What happened to Luke from Modern Family?
Luke Goes To College The youngest Dunphy grew up quite a bit over the show's 11 seasons. But one thing he was always scared to do was finally leave the nest - it doesn't help that college never worked out for him. As he said in the Modern Family ending, he applied to colleges but never heard back
Who is Luke on Modern Family now?
Since becoming famous for playing the adorably dim-witted Luke Dunphy on Modern Family, Nolan Gould has established a filmography that most actors would dream of cultivating. He has appeared in the television shows Sofia the First alongside his television sister Ariel Winter and a 2022 episode of Grey's Anatomy.
