Nomadland: Chloé Zhao's Golden Globe winning and Oscar nominated movie to release in India on THIS day

Nomadland, which recently bagged six Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director for Chloé Zhao, is slated to release in India next month.

While the COVID-19 pandemic isn't in the mood to be put down just yet, cinemas are slowly and steadily trying to trudge through the shores with releases every week. Given that the 93rd Academy Awards are said to take place next month on April 26, IST, fans are curious to watch all the films nominated so that they can make their own predictions for the prestigious award ceremony.

Amongst those movies, we have Chloé Zhao's directorial Nomadland starring two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand as the titular character Fern with the storyline based on Jessica Bruder's 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. The American neo-western drama film also stars David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie, Bob Wells, Derek Endres, Peter Spears and Tay Strathairn in pivotal roles. Finally, Indian fans will get to watch Chloé's ambitious vision as Nomadland hits Indian theatres on April 2, 2021.

Check out Nomadland's trailer below:

For the unversed, Nomadland received six nominations at Oscars 2021 including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing for Zhao, Best Actress for McDormand and Best Cinematography for Joshua James Richards. Along with being nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes 2021, Nomadland inevitably took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director. Nomadland is also nominated for Best Film Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Cinematography and Best Sound for Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder at BAFTAs 2021.

Interestingly, Chloé's Nomadland Golden Globe win for Best Director was history-making as the 38-year-old filmmaker became the second woman (after Barbra Streisand in 1984 for Yenti) and the first Asian woman to do so. Zhao is also the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for Best Director in the Academy Awards' 93-year history.

Meanwhile, Chloé is also helming Eternals, the upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington. Eternals is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

