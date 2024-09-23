'None Of Anyone's Business': Hayden Panettiere Calls Out Critics Who Commented On Her Slurred Speech During Recent Interview

Hayden Panettiere did not shy away while calling out people who criticized her slurred speech while she gave an interview to People magazine. The actress shared her honest thoughts about it in an Instagram post.

The Remember The Titans star shared a post on an aforementioned social media platform with a lengthy caption in which he expressed her feelings in a very candid way. Hayden started by addressing the controversy by mentioning that she could not fathom being in that position, and she felt “forced” to talk about it in a space where she would not be criticized for the way she spoke.

She admitted being exhausted due to being sleep-deprived for two days as her dog was in recovery after an emergency surgery. This factored into her slurred speech.

Hayden also mentioned the 8-hour shoot with an on-camera interview, which was supposed to be finished in an hour. She pointed out that the start of the interview had not been shared by the magazine and mentioned that it began well.

The actress stated that her rep stopped the interview early as it was evident that she was “fading” especially after the things they talked about being sensitive. They asked if they could do the interview again on another day or do a follow-up interview on Zoom.

The Racing Stripes star shared that she was “assured” that another interview was not needed and was told that she gave an “emotional and heartfelt interview.” The actress was told that they would edit that and it would be a ”beautiful piece.”

The actress mentioned that the outlet does not give approval for images or video interviews before they release it. They see the interview when they run it.

She added, "Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor.”

Hayden stated that she is doing interviews to promote her new movie (Amber Alert) because she is “proud of it.” The actress pointed out that the actual problem is social media being toxic and the news cycles that use “click bait.” She wrote about the importance of mental health and she hoped that people who read her post understand that what one says hiding behind a computer screen can have a major impact on somebody.

She concluded the post by expressing her gratitude for the people who have defended her amid the controversy. The actress added, “Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are. – Hayden.”

