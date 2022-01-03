None of us deserve you: Kristen Bell lauds Dax Shepard as 'the greatest husband' on his 47th birthday

Kristen Bell has recently lauded the love of her life, Dax Shepard, on his 47th birthday. The Good Place actress took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures and selfies with Shepard and their daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6. She shared some cute couple moments and we are in awe of the Shepards!

"To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine," Bell wrote in the post alongside as she gushed about the actor's love and commitment towards their kids. "Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups," she penned. "Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life," Bell said as she shared some selfies and photos in which she and Shepard can be seen doing random things!

Take a look at the post:

"None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud," the actress concluded the post. Fans took to the comments section to laud the couple and wish Dax Shepard on his 47th birthday. "My fav couple," one fan wrote. Another fan said, "Hi yes I’m gonna need a follow up on the hiccup situation." "Wow I respect you both so much as parents, keeping your kids out of the spotlight so they could live a normal life. Great work you two!" a fan wrote.

What do you think of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's funny photos? Share your thoughts about the couple with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

