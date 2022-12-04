Nope star Keke Palmer announces her pregnancy during SNL hosting debut

Keke Palmer is all set to be a mom and the Nope actress made the special announcement in her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The actress, 29, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson and she revealed the same in her monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend for the first time as she addressed her pregnancy rumours.

During her opening monologue for Saturday Night Live, Palmer straightaway dropped a big announcement as she said, "There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed and opened a long grey jacket to reveal her growing baby bump on the Studio 8H stage.

Keke Palmer on her pregnancy being the 'biggest blessing'

Palmer during her opening monologue spoke about how it isn't all that fun when the internet rumours turn out to be correct. She said, "I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumours about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Keke who has been a child star also joked about how people are reacting to her pregnancy news and added, "I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."

Palmer recently starred in the critically acclaimed film Nope directed by Jordan Peele also starring Daniel Kaluuya in lead.