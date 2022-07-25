Nope star Keke Palmer explains how comparisons between her and Zendaya are an 'example of colourism'

Keke Palmer who recently starred in Jordan Peele's Nope took to Twitter to respond to a social media conversation that compared her career to that of Zendaya. A viral tweet claimed that the difference in mainstream popularity between Palmer, and Zendaya is "one of the clearest examples of how colourism plays out in Hollywood." Palmer later shut down the claims with her own tweets explaining colourism.

On Sunday, the Nope star shared tweets where she explained why comparisons between her and Zendaya are an example of colourism itself. She wrote, "A great example of colourism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

Check out Keke Palmer's tweets here:

The 28-year-old actress who starred in Alice and also Lightyear also added further in a second tweet how she has been a leading lady since she was 11 years old. and has over 100 credits. She further wrote, "I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

The controversy erupted after a few reviews for Nope mentioned Palmer's role in the film to be her breakout. The film starring her alongside Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun opened at the top spot with its weekend box office collection. The sci-fi horror managed to earn USD 44 million over its first weekend in the US.

