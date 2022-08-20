Nope Twitter Review: Jordan Peele's film receives hit or miss reactions from netizens

Following the release of the highly anticipated horror sci-fi Nope, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film. Directed by beloved director Jordan Peele, fans had high hopes for the film. The flick is not only directed but also written and co-produced by Peele under his Monkeypaw Productions banner.

The film has a stellar cast including headlining actors Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Two siblings running a horse ranch in California discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, while the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon."

As for the fans on Twitter, the film received a mixed bag of reviews. While there were those who straight-up called the director a genius and visionary for his out-of-the-box plot points, many also criticised the screenplay of the film which they described as distracting and messy. Many said the movie had a lot going on and through that missed some golden opportunities with the characters and their backstories. Although, there was overwhelming opposition to the genius of the film, the ones who enjoyed the film stuck with their opinion no matter what as they defended the film and the director from his haters. All in all the recent release was definitely a hit-or-miss with the Twitter audience. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Jordan Peele's Nope below:

