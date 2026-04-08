Normal EXCLUSIVE: Lena Headey reveals how she got roped in to play Moira, working with Bob Odenkirk and Ben Wheatley

As Sheriff Ulysses heads to a strange little land in Minnesota, he is handed more than what he bargained for. Initially setting a lull place, his replacement as the town’s lead police officer is tied to greater secrets that he now gets to explore, and discover a sinister scheme running in the underground.

Ahead of marking its theatrical release, American action film Normal’s Lena Headey revealed to Pinkvilla a few exclusive details about her casting, including what it was like sharing the set with the memorable Bob Odenkirk as well as being directed by Ben Wheatley.

Talking about what attracted her to the project, Lena Headey said, “I just got sent the script and thought it would be great fun to work with Bob and Ben Wheatley, and the script was a good time. So here I am.”

Check out the film's trailer below:

Talking about the character of Moira, she revealed how, being a local of the town of Normal, the woman was also a hesitant dreamer. After returning, things are not the same for her but partaking in the lifestyle of the busy town has made her readily accept the routine. “It's just fun to be a slightly weird, off-center character who thinks—Moira thinks—she's way cooler than she is, so that's fun to play,” says the actress.

Lena Headey spills the beans on working with Bob Odenkirk and Ben Wheatley

Talking about joining Bob Odenkirk on the set, she said, "Working with Bob is great. I've always admired his work, so it's really fun to be doing scenes one-on-one with him. He's a great actor, and there's room to play; we can change up the lines and find different ways to do it. It's kind of like we do on every job as an actor.”

As for Ben Wheatley, the actress called him a British legend, one whose work she has always loved. “He's kind of everything I'd hoped he would be, which is he just has it down. He's very chill and does that thing that I think very confident directors do, which is allow people to do what they do without controlling every kind of minor movement or thought of an actor. So it feels very relaxed and very easy.”

Calling Normal a must-see film due to its cast and crew, she concluded saying that it’s a ‘fun, action-packed little slice of weirdness.’ Normal premieres on April 17, 2026.

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