Fifth Harmony alum, Normani has a gift for her fans as she finally released her debut album on June 14. Since the 28-year-old singer's 2019 release of her debut solo single, Motivation, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of an album. Normani has been ready for this since her band Fifth Harmony decided to take a break so that members may work on solo projects.

Normani drops much-awaited debut album Dopamine

According to the press release received by Billboard, the artist's album showcases her journey into divine womanhood and represents a bold, new chapter in her life, one in which she fully embraces and celebrates her sexuality. She expresses gratitude to her fans for supporting her during this difficult and protracted journey.

Since going solo, Normani's songs Love Lies featuring Khalid and Dancing With A Stranger with Sam Smith have both reached the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart four times. Her lead single, Wild Side, featuring Cardi B, was released in 2021 and also charted, peaking at No. 14 and remaining on the list for 20 weeks.

Dopamine Track List

The album includes not just Wild Side, but also the hits 1:59, which features Gunna, and Candy Paint, which is her most recent release Normani’s Dopamine Track List: 1. Big Boy2. Still3. All Yours4. Lights On5. Take My Time6. Insomnia7. Candy Paint8. Grip9. 1:59 (feat. Gunna)10. Distance11. Tantrums (feat. James Blake)12. Little Secrets13. Wild Side (feat. Cardi B)

Normani teased Dopamine a few weeks ago

The New Orleans singer released Dopamine (First Dose) a few weeks ago in May, and it serves as the album's trailer. As Candy Paint played at the end, Normani teased images of her and Gunna performing 1:59. The project features Starrah, Gunna, James Blake, and Cardi B. Tommy Brown handled the majority of the production.

